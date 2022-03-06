NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NatWest Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 2,803,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,349. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

