Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.