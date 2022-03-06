Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.39 on Friday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.