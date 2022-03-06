Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NM stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.77). Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 6,219.23%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

