NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in NCR by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NCR by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. 1,667,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

