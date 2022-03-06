NEAR Protocol Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.90 or 0.00025831 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.39 billion and $643.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00188877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00340708 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00053165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,297,518 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

