Neblio Price Reaches $0.38 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $273,516.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005425 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,016,632 coins and its circulating supply is 18,750,272 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

