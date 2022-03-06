NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits One Day Volume of $2.37 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $46.10 million and $2.37 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

