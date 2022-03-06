NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock worth $2,517,265 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

