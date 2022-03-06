NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Critical Analysis

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.33%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 189.41%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 3.79% 6.32% 4.17% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,490.42% -102.29% -92.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 2.20 -$620,000.00 $0.39 53.05 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 182.59 -$9.95 million N/A N/A

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

