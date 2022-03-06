Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.15 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $523.34 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002554 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 529,184,547 coins and its circulating supply is 529,183,948 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

