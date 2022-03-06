New BitShares Price Tops $0.0111 (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $28.96 million and $1.78 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.09 or 0.06733266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.00 or 0.99552974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048258 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

