New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock remained flat at $$80.85 during midday trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (Get Rating)

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.