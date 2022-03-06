Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NCMGY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 188,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,879. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.