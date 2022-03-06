Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Newmark Group worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMRK opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.09%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

