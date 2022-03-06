NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $429.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00266770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001378 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001794 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.