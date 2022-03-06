Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF traded down $11.35 on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. Nexans has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nexans from €92.00 ($103.37) to €91.00 ($102.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

