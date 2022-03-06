NEXT.coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,487.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00730430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00202399 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006424 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00030701 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

