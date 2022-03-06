NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $4.76 on Friday. NextCure has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $4,536,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 421,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,266 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 216,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.