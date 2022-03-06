NextDAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $166,131.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $166,131.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,290,384,932 coins and its circulating supply is 2,250,152,823 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

