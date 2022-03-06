NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $8.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.