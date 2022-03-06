Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 2,795 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 54,262,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,949,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

