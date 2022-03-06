Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 28,720 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,024. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

