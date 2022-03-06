Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $86.80 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.