Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. 32,356,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,323,028. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $226.46 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.62 and a 200 day moving average of $311.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

