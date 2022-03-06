Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 335,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 232.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Open Text by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 399,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.