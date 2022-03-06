Nexus Investment Management ULC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 23.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $583,652,000 after acquiring an additional 320,396 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,130,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,362,408. The company has a market cap of $544.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.22 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

