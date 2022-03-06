Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $20.33 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 5,186,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

