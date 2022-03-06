Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 140.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

FTS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 675,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,884. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Fortis Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.