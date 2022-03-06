Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $33.78 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,430 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,534,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,160,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

