Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $38.53 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.12% of TELUS worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth $236,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

TU stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

