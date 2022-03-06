Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

AEP traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. 4,675,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.