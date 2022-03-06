Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,913,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

