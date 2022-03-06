Nexus Investment Management ULC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock remained flat at $$43.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,015,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,055. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

