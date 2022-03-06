Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 3,250 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 690,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 443,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.47. 10,007,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,183. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

