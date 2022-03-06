Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,573,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

NYSE:UNP traded up $9.17 on Friday, hitting $264.63. 5,924,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.