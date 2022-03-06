Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 7,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. 54,470,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,507,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

