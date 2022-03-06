Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 4.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $39,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,195. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.