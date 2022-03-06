Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 2,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

