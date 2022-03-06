Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 21,290 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $210.39. 2,442,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

