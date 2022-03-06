Nexus Investment Management ULC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,383,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,526. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.