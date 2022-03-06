Nexus Investment Management ULC Trims Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises about 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 1.07% of PRA Group worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $45.12. 224,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other PRA Group news, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $199,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

