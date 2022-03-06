NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $915,318.90

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.85 or 0.06781011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,450.29 or 0.99979675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047962 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

