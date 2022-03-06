NFTX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $310,230.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. NFTX has a market cap of $31.22 million and $310,230.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $78.81 or 0.00205438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,164 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

