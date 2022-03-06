NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

