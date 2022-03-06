Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Hits $23.70 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $23.70 million and $951,838.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,862.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.78 or 0.06771939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00265029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.27 or 0.00744339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00069945 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00431293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.53 or 0.00289547 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,629,595,481 coins and its circulating supply is 9,015,345,481 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.