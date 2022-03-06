Nimiq Price Tops $0.0026 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $23.39 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.33 or 0.06652842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00261912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00734109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00410899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00203255 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,631,877,206 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,627,206 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

