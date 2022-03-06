Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NCRBF opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

About Nippon Carbon (Get Rating)

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

