Nord Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $4.31 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $712,014.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.41 or 0.06630833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.74 or 0.99833236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.