Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NDSN stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $226.45. 290,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,116. Nordson has a 12 month low of $190.43 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.